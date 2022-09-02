AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean Sep. 2, 2022 Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 12:52 a.m.
A youth makes an "L" during a campaign rally to support Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's bid for reelection in Manaus, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022. Edmar Barros/AP
Sargassum seaweed colors the water brown and covers the beach in the Bay of Soliman, north of Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, where workers hired by local residents remove it by hand, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Eduardo Verdugo/AP
A protester affected by tear gas fired by police splashes water on his face, during a protest to demand that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for a better quality of life, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Odelyn Joseph/AP
Cristina Fernandez, Argentina's former president and the country's current vice president, delivers a speech in front of her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. People gathered to show their support after prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Fernandez to 12 years in prison and ban her from holding public office for life for allegedly leading a criminal conspiracy that irregularly awarded public works contracts to a friend and ally. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Demonstrators rally at the Pablo Neruda amphitheater against the proposed new Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Chileans have until the Sept. 4 plebiscite to study the new draft and decide if it will replace the current Magna Carta imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. Matias Basualdo/AP
Dancers from Cuba's National Ballet rehearse under the leadership of U.S. choreographer Jessica Lang as they prepare next month's International Ballet Festival in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Pedro of Brazil's Flamengo, left, jumps for the ball as Leonardo Jara of Argentina's Velez Sarsfield looks on during a Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg soccer match at Jose Almafitani stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Children play on a swing near the salt flat of Pampatar on Margarita Island, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Matias Delacroix/AP
Brazil's Ana Clara, left, celebrates with teammate Rafa Levis, after scoring her side's first goal against The Netherlands during the Women's World Cup U-20 third-place soccer match at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Moises Castillo/AP
Mapuche men pose for a photo wearing kollon, or ceremonial masks, outside their home in Carimallin, southern Chile, on Friday, July 1, 2022. They are in charge of driving away negative energies during the multiday ceremonies of We Tripantu, the Mapuche new year. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for a second term, rides a horse at the the Barretos Rodeo International Festival in Barretos, Sao Paulo state Brazil, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Brazil's general elections are scheduled for Oct. 2, 2022. Andre Penner/AP
Aug. 26 - Sept. 1, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.