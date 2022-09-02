Skip to main content
News

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

A youth makes an "L" during a campaign rally to support Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's bid for reelection in Manaus, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022.
1of17A youth makes an "L" during a campaign rally to support Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's bid for reelection in Manaus, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022.Edmar Barros/AP

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Written By