AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean The Associated Press Aug. 13, 2021 Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 12:13 a.m.
A police officer aims a pepper spray bottle at a protester pushing on a fence placed by police that blocks access to the government palace during protests against the government's economic policies, like the monthly increase in fuel prices in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Dolores Ochoa/AP
A student arrives for the start of in-person class during the COVID-19 pandemic at a public school in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, after a year and a half of remote learning. Eraldo Peres/AP
People line up on a train station ramp for COVID-19 vaccine shots at the station hosting a vaccine campaign for people over age 20 in Duque de Caxias, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Bruna Prado/AP
Workers build a replica of the Aztec Templo Mayor, with an image of the Pre-columbian god Quetzalcoatl adorning the surrounding buildings, at Mexico City's main square the Zocalo, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Mexico City is preparing for the 500 anniversary of the fall of the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan, today's Mexico City, on Aug. 13, 2021. Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a face mask with the Portuguese phrase "Lula 2022 always president," during the launch of the book "Memorial da Verdade" or Memorial of the Truth, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. According to the authors, the book talks about the political persecution of Lula and how he proved his innocence. Marcelo Chello/AP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro raises a "borduna," a traditional Indigenous weapon, after receiving it as a gift from Indigenous people he met with, outside Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Bolsonaro met with Indigenous groups from various regions that support agribusiness activities on Indigenous lands. Eraldo Peres/AP
After a heavy rain, a girl hauls wood for cooking, in the makeshift settlement Nuevo Queja, Guatemala, Monday, July 5, 2021. The survivors of a mudslide triggered by Hurricane Eta, burying their Guatemalan town Queja in November 2020, were left destitute and displaced in the desperately shabby settlement. Rodrigo Abd/AP
A Chilean Police plays a trumpet during a tribute ceremony to honor those who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, at the Citizens Plaza in front to La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Esteban Felix/AP
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cheer with a Brazilian flag as protesters in opposition to the president hold flowers to give to soldiers from a military convoy that paraded by Planalto presidential palace and parked outside the Navy headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The convoy paraded by the palace on the day of a key congressional vote on a constitutional reform proposal supported by Bolsonaro that would add printed receipts to some of the nation's electronic ballot boxes. Lawmakers voted against the bill. Eraldo Peres/AP
Reflected in a mirror, Alejandro Palencia styles a boy's hair at his barber shop under a bridge in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday Aug. 12, 2021. Ariana Cubillos/AP
Deported migrants put on their shoelaces after entering El Ceibo, Guatemala, on the border with Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The migrants, mostly Central Americans, had their shoelaces confiscated when the were detained in southern Mexico when trying to reach The United States and returned when Mexican authorities dropped them off at the border point in Guatemala. Santiago Billy/AP
Aug. 5 – Aug. 12, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
Written By
The Associated Press