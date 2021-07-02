AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean The Associated Press July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 12:27 a.m.
1 of15 A family member shovels dirt into the grave of Giro Quispe who died from complications related to the new coronavirus, at El Cebollar cemetery, in Arequipa, Peru, Friday, June 25, 2021. Due to increased cases of COVID-19 and the Delta variant of the disease, the city is under a strict lockdown for 15 days beginning June 21. Guadalupe Pardo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 A health worker records the information of patients who died of complications related to COVID-19, at the morgue of the Regional Hospital in Zipaquira, Colombia, Monday, June 28, 2021. Colombia has become a pandemic hotspot as it experiences a third wave of COVID-19 infections and a surge in deaths. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 A girl plays on a float as children swim off the Key Sombrero of Morrocoy National Park, Falcon state, Venezuela, Saturday, June 26, 2021. "Full Day" packaged trips include transportation, meals and recreational games, which have become popular during the flexible quarantine measures related to the pandemic, permitting certain businesses to operate for a limited period. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Drivers line up in the parking lot of Rommel Fernandez soccer stadium being used as a vaccination center to distribute shots of both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines for COVID-19 in Panama City, Friday, June 25, 2021. Arnulfo Franco/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Soldiers march during the military parade marking the 200th anniversary of the battle of Carabobo in Valencia, Carabobo state, Venezuela, Thursday, June 24, 2021. The battle of Carabobo, on June 24, 1821, led by independence hero Simon Bolivar, was decisive in gaining Venezuela's independence from Spain. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A police officer is engulfed in flames after he was hit with a petrol bomb during an anti-government protest triggered by proposed tax increases on public services, fuel, wages and pensions in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, June 28, 2021. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Shot put athlete Ahymara Espinoza does weight training at her home as she prepares to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, in San Jose de Barlovento, Venezuela, Monday, June 28, 2021. Espinoza seeks to make it to the Olympics for shot put by training all alone in small corner of a baseball field with overgrown weeds under the unforgiving sun of her home coastal town. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 A member of the LGBT community celebrates sexual diversity in Mexico City, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Thousands of people marched through Paseo de la Reforma for one of the largest Gay pride events in Latin America. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, left, and Paraguay's Roberto Rojas battle for the ball during a Copa America soccer match at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, June 28, 2021. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Brazil's Neymar takes a shot in an attempt to score during a Copa America soccer match against Colombia at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
June 24 to July 1, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
Written By
The Associated Press