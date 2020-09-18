AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A volunteer works to douse a fire on Transpantaneira road in the Pantanal wetlands near Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The number of fires in Brazil's Pantanal, the world's biggest tropical wetlands, has more than doubled in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to data released by a state institute.

SEPT. 11-17, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

