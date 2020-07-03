AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Gabriela Gomez cries after her sister Rosa Gomez was killed at the scene where police chief Omar García Harfuch was attacked by gunmen in Mexico City, Friday, June 26, 2020. Heavily armed gunmen attacked and wounded Mexico City's police chief in an operation that left several people dead.

JUNE 26-JULY 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Dieu Nalio Chery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

