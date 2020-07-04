  • Crews work to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues in the city, saying he was using his emergency powers to speed up the healing process for the former capital of the Confederacy amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racial injustice. Photo: Steve Helber, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
JUNE 27 - JULY 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

