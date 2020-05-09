-
A person looks out of a window in an apartment building in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, May 3, 2020m during extended stay-at-home orders until May 15 in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. less
Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP
MAY 2 - 8, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
