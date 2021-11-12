Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

FILE - Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere rest on the ground as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Poland increased security at its border with Belarus, on the European Union's eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating at a crossing point, officials said Monday. The development appeared to signal an escalation of a crisis that has being going on for months in which the autocratic regime of Belarus has encouraged migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere to illegally enter the European Union, at first through Lithuania and Latvia and now primarily through Poland. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP, File)
NOV. 5-11, 2021

A week in which the border between Belarus and Poland saw migrants caught up in a political showdown between the two countries, climate talks and the protests around the the COP26 summit in Glasgow continued and AP paid a visit to an ICU and morgue in Bucharest as virus cases surged in Europe. There were floods in Bosnia and a march by far-right groups in Warsaw. Sporting highlights included Ronaldo being mobbed at a World Cup qualifier in Ireland and the All Blacks in ominous form in a rugby international in Italy.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Moscow photographer Pavel Golovkin.

