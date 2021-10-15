AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

OCT. 8-14, 2021

A week in which Extinction Rebellion blocked an intersection by the Hague in the Netherlands and Global Justice highlighted deaths from COVID-19 in London. Soldiers celebrated Hispanic day in Madrid as Saharawi refugees attended a rally ahead of National Unity Day. The England soccer team played Hungary in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium as Kylian Mbappe celebrated France winning the Nations League Cup in Milan.