AP Week in Pictures, Asia

A woman wearing a protective face mask visits the Badaling Great Wall of China after it reopened for business following the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Beijing's city zoo and parts of the Great Wall of China have reopened to visitors who book in advance, as the capital slowly returns to normal amid a sharp fall in the number of new coronavirus cases.

MARCH 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editors Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo and Wally Santana in Bangkok.

