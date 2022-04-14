AP PHOTOS on Day 50: Fresh graves and mourning in Ukraine The Associated Press April 14, 2022
1 of23 Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 A cemetery worker takes a rest from working on the graves of civilians killed in Bucha during the war with Russia, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday April 14, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 A woman looks for goods dropped from the apartment building partly damaged by shelling, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a damaged factory following a Russian bombing in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, stands in her bedroom holding a portrait of her sons Oleg Trubchaninov, 46, and Vadym, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers last March 30 in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Rifles and an axe lay in a field where Ukrainian soldiers dig a trench in case of another Russian invasion, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday April 14, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 A Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) serviceman plays with a cat during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a damaged factory following a Russian bombing in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Volunteers carry the body of a man killed during the war to a refrigerated container in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday April 14, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 A woman looks as Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Women wait at a bus station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Flowers and toys were left on a fence at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. A missile strike killed at least 59 people and wounded dozens more when a rocket hit the railway station on Friday, April 8. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 A cemetery worker carries a cross for the tomb of Tetyana Gramushnyak, 75, who was killed by shelling on March 19 while cooking food outside her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday April 14, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 A Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) serviceman detains a man suspected to be a Russian collaborator in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 People look at a crater of an explosion in a village of Horodnya, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. George Ivanchenko/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
A cemetery worker took a rest from digging fresh graves in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, as Ukrainians mourned the mounting death toll of Russia’s assault with prayers, flowers and toys left in memory of the dead.
One 75-year-old woman, Tetyana Gramushnyak, was killed by shelling while cooking outside her home in Bucha. Her body was lowered into a grave Thursday inside a purple casket topped with a cross.
Written By
The Associated Press