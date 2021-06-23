AP PHOTOS: Tibetan traditions threatened by politics, growth June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 11:02 p.m.
1 of30 Visitors take photos on a public square at the base of the Potala Palace near a large mural depicting current and former Chinese leaders, clockwise from top, Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Hu Jintao, Xi Jinping, and Jiang Zemin, in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 Visitors gather on a public square at the base of the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Tibetan visitors step into a courtyard at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Monks and Chinese government officials stand near a billboard depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Monday, May 31, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 A class of monks do stretching exercises on an athletic field at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Monday, May 31, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 Monks in crimson robes hold debate sessions in an outdoor area at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Monday, May 31, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 Members of the public do their morning exercises at a public park in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 A staff member stands on a rampart at the Potala Palace overlooking the modern city skyline of Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 Members of the Tibetan Buddhist faithful pay their respects at a holy site at the base of the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 Graduates of the College of Science of Tibet University gather to pose for a group photo at the base of the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 Students recite vocabulary during a Mandarin Chinese class at Nagqu No. 2 Senior High School, a public boarding school for students from northern Tibet, in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Members of the Tibetan Buddhist faithful spin prayer wheels as they circumambulate around the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 Yaks graze around tents set up for herders to live in the during the summer grazing season on grasslands near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 People rest in the shade beneath a government propaganda banner in Chinese and Tibetan near a neighborhood Tibetan Buddhist shrine in the Chengguan district of Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 Women wash clothes in a stream near an industrial area in a village outside of Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 Men play a dice game at the Social Welfare Center of Chengguan District in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 A police officer directs traffic near a billboard that reads in Chinese "Study Communist Party history, understand its theories, do practical work, and make new advances" in Nyingchi in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Friday, June 4, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 A man holds prayer beads and pushes a child in a stroller as he circumambulates around a neighborhood Tibetan Buddhist shrine in the Chengguan district of Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 Workers sit beneath a large mural of the Potala Palace as they work at a logistics center in Nyingchi in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 A television shows a broadcast of a Chinese talk show program as it sits beneath a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping in a home converted into a tourist homestay in Zhaxigang village near Nyingchi in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a rare government-led tour of the region for foreign journalists, Friday, June 4, 2021. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, Tibet is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China's ruling Communist Party. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
LHASA, China (AP) — The name Tibet conjures up images of snowy peaks, vermillion temples and prayer flags snapping in the Himalayan wind. Those features remain, but the religious and cultural foundations underpinning them appear to be coming unstuck.
Long defined by its Buddhist culture, the region is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China’s ruling Communist Party. Tibetans and other minorities are seeing the use of their languages downgraded in schools and old ways of living eroded for the promise of better quality of life through mobile phones, online shopping, higher education and improved health care.