AP PHOTOS: Storms lash California with more rain, high surf

Associated Press

Crane operator Ricky Kapuschinsky, with AAA Crane, gets ready to lift uprooted trees on Capitol Avenue and 27th Street in midtown after a storm brought high winds overnight in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. California was hit with more turbulent weather as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state. Sunday's system preceded another series of incoming storms this week that raised the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides.

The storms have also prompted tornado warnings. At least 14 people have died since the heavy weather began last week, including two people killed by falling trees.

Forecasters expect the rain to continue through Tuesday after dumping up to 14 inches at higher elevations in central and Southern California.

Associated Press