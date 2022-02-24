AP PHOTOS: Rallies in US demand Russia end Ukraine invasion
A Pro-Ukraine demonstrator holds a placard as she attends a demonstration outside Downing Street, in London, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Alberto Pezzali/AP
Andres Monizaga, 12, salutes during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian embassy in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Monizaga, whose grandparents live in Ukraine, said he spent last summer with them playing chess and that he's worried about them. Esteban Felix/AP
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators shout during a protest outside the Russian embassy in Lisbon, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Ana Brigida/AP
Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a pro-Ukraine protest outside the Russian Embassy, after Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Oded Balilty/AP
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators unfurl a large Ukraine flag in New York's Times Square, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP
People protest against Russia after troops have launched an attack on Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP
People take part in a protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP
Protesters burn a Russian passport to demonstrates against Russian attacks in Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP
Pro-Ukraine people shout slogans during a protest outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine. Francisco Seco/AP
Ukrainians who live in Rome protest near the Russian Embassy in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Alessandra Tarantino/AP
People walk past as an Indian art teacher Sagar Kambli making a paintings on Russia's attack on Ukraine outside his art school in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Rajanish Kakade/AP
A detained demonstrator shows a sign 'No War!' from a police bus in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Hundreds of people gathered in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Thursday, protesting against Russia's attack on Ukraine. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
People hold Ukrainian flags and placards as they gather in support of Ukrainian people, in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Thibault Camus/AP
A woman with a Ukrainian flag and a tear painted on her face, takes part in a protest following Russian attack on Ukraine, in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP) Federico Gambarini/AP
A woman and a young child hold a sign during a rally in support of the people of Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Darryl Dyck/AP
Police officers detain a demonstrator in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Hundreds of people gathered in the centers of Moscow and St.Petersburg on Thursday, protesting against Russia's attack on Ukraine. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators carry signs and an effigy of Vladimir Putin near Russia's UN Mission, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated in the colors of Ukraine during a solidarity demonstration following the Russian invasion into the Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP) Paul Zinken/AP
Demonstrators around the world denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, waving Ukrainian flags as they joined thousands of shocked Russians who held rallies of their own to demand that Russian President Vladimir Putin end the attack.
From Santiago, Chile, to Vilnius, Lithuania, protesters waved the Ukrainian flag, hoisted homemade “Putin Hands Off Ukraine" signs and, in some places, sang Ukraine's national anthem. Some Ukrainians living abroad prayed for the safety of their loved ones.