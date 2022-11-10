AP PHOTOS: 'Plastic Man' in Senegal on mission against trash

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — On a beach in Senegal with so much plastic trash that much of the sand is covered, one man is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics—by wearing many of the bags, cups and other junk that might just as soon be part of trash piles.
Environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call “Plastic Man,” wears his uniform — “it's not a costume,” he emphasizes — while telling anybody who will listen about the problems of plastics. As he walks, strands and chunks of plastic dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while some drags on the ground. On Fall's chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, “No to plastic bags.”