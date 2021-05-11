AP PHOTOS: Jumbo Mumbai COVID-19 hospital treats thousands RAFIQ MAQBOOL, Associated Press May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 3:02 a.m.
A nurse poses for a photograph inside a ward at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 7, 2021.
A monitor tracks a patient's parameters at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A nurse holds the hand of a patient in an effort to calm him as he gets breathless at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Doctors check touch sensitivity response of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A health worker helps a patient to speak on mobile phone with her family in the high dependency unit of BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 7, 2021.
Health workers attend to a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A health worker looks over patient files at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 7, 2021.
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Senior consultants monitor and evaluate each patient's medical condition remotely in the war room of BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 7, 2021.
Health workers attend to a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A health worker brings an oxygen cylinder on a wheelchair at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Health workers give water to a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Health workers keep a watch on patients in a ward at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 7, 2021.
A health worker offers tea to a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 7, 2021.
A cleaner tosses aside a pair of sandals as she does her rounds at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Belongings of patients are seen at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A patient is given advise on post discharge care after treatment at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A health worker takes a water break at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 7, 2021.
MUMBAI, India (AP) — Inside Mumbai's BKC jumbo field hospital, a health worker adjusts the oxygen mask of a COVID-19 patient as doctors, nurses and specialists keep a close eye and monitor hundreds of sick people.
The pop-up mega hospital in India’s financial capital is mounted with tents and metal partitions and looks like a war room. It has a capacity of more than 2,000 beds with state-of-the-art medical facilities, including intensive care units and beds with oxygen and ventilators. It is mostly full.