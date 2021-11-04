AP PHOTOS: Diwali marked in Asia with celebrations, prayers Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 10:29 a.m.
1 of20 People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The celebrations were especially spectacular in Ayodhya city in northern Uttar Pradesh state, where over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit at the banks of the Saryu River as desk fell Wednesday. Hindus believe the city is the birthplace of god Ram. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Devotees pray during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at the Sri Mariamman Temple in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is celebrated mainly in India but Hindus across the world, particularly in other parts of Asia, also gather with family members and friends to socialize, visit temples and decorate houses with small oil lamps made from clay. Binsar Bakkara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 A Indian man prays with lit coconut as an offering outside a temple during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is celebrated mainly in India but Hindus across the world, particularly in other parts of Asia, also gather with family members and friends to socialize, visit temples and decorate houses with small oil lamps made from clay. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Traders perform rituals during Chopada Pujan, or a mass prayer ceremony dedicated to the worship of account books, on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at the Swaminarayan Gurukul in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. In eastern Ahmedabad city in Gujarat state, devotees worshipped their account books as the festival also marks the start of the new Hindu financial year. Ajit Solanki/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 An artist applies henna on the hand or a woman during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 A devotee prepares fruits and flower offerings to Hindu Goddess Lakshmi during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali at Vishnu temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Hindu devotees light clay oil lamps while praying at a temple during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 A roadside vendor displays garlands of marigold flowers, popularly used as offering to Hindu deities, during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Bikas Das/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 A Nepalese woman puts marigold petals on a police dog during Tihar festival celebrations at a kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is marked as Tihar, also known as Deepawali, in neighboring Nepal. There, the five-day celebrations began Tuesday and people thronged markets and shopped for marigold flowers, which hold huge cultural significance during the festival. On Wednesday, devotees celebrated dogs that are regarded as the guardian of the Hindu death god Yama. Niranjan Shrestha/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Hindu devotees ring a bell as they pray at a temple during Diwali, the festival of lights, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 An ethnic Tamil woman prays holding a tray of oil lamps during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Pathik Bhalodiya, 4, gets help from his mother Shital, members of an Indian family living in Japan, to hold a piece of firework as they celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a park in Tokyo, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is celebrated mainly in India but Hindus across the world, particularly in other parts of Asia, also gather with family members and friends to socialize, visit temples and decorate houses with small oil lamps made from clay. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 A Nepalese woman picks marigold flowers to make garlands to sell for the upcoming Tihar festival on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is marked as Tihar, also known as Deepawali, in neighboring Nepal. There, the five-day celebrations began Tuesday and people thronged markets and shopped for marigold flowers, which hold huge cultural significance during the festival. Niranjan Shrestha/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.
The festival is celebrated mainly in India, but Hindus across the world, particularly in other parts of Asia, also gather with family members and friends to socialize, visit temples and decorate houses with small oil lamps made from clay. The festival is also marked by raucous parties and fireworks displays, often throughout the night.