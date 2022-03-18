AP PHOTOS: Day 23: A Ukraine of despair, fear, disbelief

A woman dressed in a dark blue winter coat and black hat presses a white cloth to her mouth as she stands in the street and stares up in disbelief at the blown-out windows and other damage inflicted by a bomb on a residential building in Kyiv.

A refugee sobs as she walks among rows of wooden-framed beds that have been set up in a high school sports stadium in Poland for refugees like her who have fled Ukraine. And a young mother peers forlornly through the window of a volunteer's car that will take her and her children to a hostel in Hungary.