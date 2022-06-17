AP PHOTOS: A week of ruins and ruined lives in Ukraine The Associated Press June 17, 2022
A Ukraine special operations unit carries anti-tank mines to bury on a forest track to prevent Russian troops from advancing toward their trenches, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine,Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Women wrapped in Ukrainian flags smile in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. With war raging on fronts to the east and south, the summer of 2022 is proving bitter for the Ukrainian capital. The sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area cries moments before departing by train to western Ukraine from the Pokrovsk railway station, Friday, June 10, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area, sits in an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP
A journalist holds up a photograph of a Ukrainian serviceman found in the ruins of the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal, in Mariupol, in the territory which is under the control of the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, June 13, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. AP
A woman brandishes a Ukrainian flag standing on top of a destroyed Russian tank in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Russian soldiers guard an area next to a field of wheat as foreign journalists work in the Zaporizhzhia region in an area under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The Zaporizhzhia region has been under control of the Russian forces since the early days of the Russian military action in Ukraine. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. AP
A Russian soldier steps through a curtained opening at the Philharmonic Chamber in Mariupol, in the territory which is under the control of the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic, in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, June 12, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. AP
People leave at the end of a stand-up comedy show in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 11, 2022. The war in Ukraine isn't remotely funny, but Ukrainians are learning to laugh about the awfulness of it all. Not because they want to, but because they have to, to stay sane. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
A young woman smiles while holding a bundle of cotton candy at a square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
A man rides a bicycle past a building destroyed in Russian attacks in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 12, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Children play near a building destroyed during Russian attacks in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 12, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
A man examines the roof of a hospital damaged during shelling in Donetsk, which is under the control of the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic, in eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. AP
A Russian soldier inspects a labyrinth of the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal where Ukrainian troops were based in Mariupol, in a territory which is under the control of the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, June 13, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. AP
Posters of Ukrainian heroes lay on a table in a labyrinth of the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal where Ukrainian troops were based in Mariupol, in a territory which is under the control of the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, June 13, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. AP
A local resident opens his arms as he looks at his home damaged following Russian night shelling, in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, June 13, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A member of an extraction crew walks near a body found in the woods during an exhumation of a mass grave near Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 13, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Surrounded by a security detail, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, visits Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
A danger sign warning about land mines is posted in a field blanketed with wildflowers near Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Women attend a Mass at the St. Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Pentecost, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 12, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
A puddle of blood is seen amid debris of a building after a Russian air raid in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
32 of32
There is life amid the ruins in Ukraine, but there are so many ruins, and life is so fraught.
In the course of the last week, Associated Press photographers captured images of a man peering upward through the hole in a roof of a hospital damaged during shelling in Donetsk; of another, his arms opened wide as he looks up at the wreckage of his Bakhmut home, damaged in Russian night shelling.; of boys playing in the shadow of a wrecked apartment building in Irpan.
The Associated Press