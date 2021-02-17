AP PHOTOS: A day in the life of an Indian child scavenger ANUPAM NATH, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 10:59 p.m.
Imradul Ali, 10, prays with others in a classroom in a school near a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India's remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or "rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn't want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn't know what the future holds.
GAUHATI, India (AP) — Once school is done for the day, 10-year-old Imradul Ali rushes home to change out of his uniform so he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast.
Armed with a gunny bag, he goes to a landfill in the slums of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state. Here, he hunts through heaps of other people’s garbage, searching for plastic bottles, glass or anything salvageable he can recycle or sell. Around him, cows graze on the mountains of waste that line the site.