AP Interview: India could resume vaccine exports by June ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, AP Science Writer April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 10:55 a.m.
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021, file photo, a health worker displays the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India before administering it to an elderly person in Gauhati, India. The world's largest vaccine maker, based in India, will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said Tuesday, April 6. India initially immunized the most vulnerable, but broadened that to everyone over 45 on April 1 because of the surge in cases. The resulting increased demand forced the halt in exports.
An employee works inside a laboratory at the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker, in Pune, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The company is a key supplier for the U.N.-backed COVAX program that aims to distribute vaccines equitably in the world. On March 25, COVAX announced a major setback in its vaccine rollout because a surge in infections in India had caused the Serum Institute of India to cater to domestic demand, resulting in a delay in global shipments of up to 90 million doses.
Employees operate a filling machine inside a laboratory at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The world's largest vaccine maker, based in India, will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said Tuesday, April 6. But a continued surge could result in more delays because the Serum Institute of India would have to meet domestic needs, Adar Poonawalla warned in an interview with The Associated Press.
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccines are placed to be packaged inside a laboratory at Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The world's largest vaccine maker, based in India, will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said Tuesday, April 6. The company is a key supplier for the U.N.-backed COVAX program that aims to distribute vaccines equitably in the world. On March 25, COVAX announced a major setback in its vaccine rollout because a surge in infections in India had caused the Serum Institute of India to cater to domestic demand, resulting in a delay in global shipments of up to 90 million doses.
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, boxes of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative arrive at the airport in Mogadishu, Somalia. The world's largest vaccine maker, based in India, will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said Tuesday, April 6. On March 25, COVAX announced a major setback in its vaccine rollout because a surge in infections in India had caused the Serum Institute of India to cater to domestic demand, resulting in a delay in global shipments of up to 90 million doses.
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021, file photo, a woman receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India. The world's largest vaccine maker, based in India, will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said Tuesday, April 6. But a continued surge could result in more delays because the Serum Institute of India would have to meet domestic needs, Adar Poonawalla warned in an interview with The Associated Press.
NEW DELHI (AP) — The world's largest vaccine maker, based in India, will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said Tuesday.
But a continued surge could result in more delays because the Serum Institute of India would have to meet domestic needs, Adar Poonawalla warned in an interview with The Associated Press.
