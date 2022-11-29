The AP Interview: IMF head urges China to end mass lockdowns

BERLIN (AP) — It is time for China to move away from massive lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests broke out, a change that would ease the impact to a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supply.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged a “recalibration” of China's tough “zero-COVID" approach aimed at isolating every case “exactly because of the impact it has on both people and on the economy.”