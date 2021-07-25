AP FACT CHECK: Trump is relentless in election fabrications JONATHAN J. COOPER and CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press July 25, 2021 Updated: July 25, 2021 12:10 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — In mid-May, partisan investigators hired by Arizona state lawmakers backed off their allegation that the state's most populous county had destroyed its 2020 election database. Confronted with proof that the data still existed, they admitted everything was there.
Two months later, the tale lives on. At an event Saturday, former President Donald Trump presented the debunked allegation as a key piece of evidence that the state's electoral votes were stolen from him in 2020.
JONATHAN J. COOPER and CALVIN WOODWARD