AME, church with 'justice in DNA,' meets after virus delay PETER SMITH, Associated Press July 6, 2021 Updated: July 6, 2021 12:30 p.m.
Bishop Wilfred T. Messiah delivers an invocation during the opening worship service at the African Methodist Episcopal Church conference Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Worshippers pray during the opening worship service at the African Methodist Episcopal Church conference Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Bishop Anne Byfield, front right, President of the Council of Bishops, speaks during the opening worship service at the African Methodist Episcopal Church conference Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Bishop Anne Byfield, front right, President of the Council of Bishops, speaks during the opening worship service at the African Methodist Episcopal Church conference Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
A dancer performs during the opening worship service at the African Methodist Episcopal Church conference, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Bishop Vashti M. McKenzie greets officers during the opening worship service at the African Methodist Episcopal Church conference Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Bishop Michael Mitchell, front, lines up with other bishops for a processional prior to the opening worship service at the African Methodist Episcopal Church conference Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Senior Bishop Adam J Richardson Jr., center, greets other bishops prior to the opening worship service at the African Methodist Episcopal Church conference Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
12 of12
The African Methodist Episcopal Church, the United States' oldest historically Black denomination, launched its General Conference on Tuesday with delegates expected to address racial issues such as voting rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Our church claims to have the issue of justice in its DNA,” Senior Bishop Adam J. Richardson Jr said. “It will come up in sermons, it will come up in reports.”