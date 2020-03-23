ACT of CT plans ‘Ridgefield Streams’

After the 3,000 people took in ACT of CT’s livesteam musical event Friday night, and over 32,000 have viewed it since, organizers want to broaden the outreach.

Daniel C. Levine, artistic director of ACT of CT, is leading an effort to launch a website — “Ridgefield Streams” — to connect local viewers with Ridgefield arts groups offering online events.

In a release Monday, March 23, Levine said:

Last week at ACT, we closed down our current production that was meant to open this week. And as I was locking up the theater (after sending the actors, directors, technicians, and staff home) I thought to myself that now more than ever people need some hope.

It seems that we are going to be at home for some time and everyone could use some entertainment; just a little escape from our crazy reality that we find ourselves in currently. I organized a livestream event (adhering to all social distancing recommendations) and this past Friday (March 20) at 8 p.m., we went “live.”

This was an ACT of CT and a Ridgefield Playhouse co-production. With a few Broadway legends (including Stephen Schwartz) and some incredible local talent, our “little” livestream event was viewed live by close to 3,000 people and by Sunday night over 32,000 people had watched the event! I should mention that the New York Times caught wind of our livestream just 24 hours before it happened and wrote about it - thus the 32,000 views.

We’ve received hundreds of emails from all over the world. “Thank you” emails for the brief escape.

This got me thinking about all of the other arts and cultural organizations in Ridgefield that may also want to continue to communicate and engage with their audiences. Since we can’t physically be together at the moment, being together remotely makes sense.

This week, we have seen a huge increase in social media streaming (so much so that Facebook “broke” for an hour). I set up a meeting with some other arts organization leaders to discuss, and I am thrilled to announce some news: We are creating a new landing page (website) that will be launched within two weeks.

This website, called “Ridgefield Streams”, will be a page where Ridgefield residents can visit to see what all of Ridgefield’s arts and cultural organizations are up to. We think that having one central location (one website) for Ridgefield residents to look at where they can find information about all remote and virtual events that are being offered by arts organizations in town is priceless. Instead of having to stumble upon a Facebook posting about a virtual event, or reading about a livestream in a random eblast, this one central “page” allows residents to see all “goings-on” — in one location.

Those of us creating this website are dedicating our time and efforts, and there is no cost involved to anyone visiting the website or any organization wishing to post on the site. All Ridgefield arts and cultural organizations are welcome to participate. Be on the lookout for the official “Ridgefield Streams” launch. Our hope is that this brings some entertainment, excitement, and relief during this challenging time. - Daniel C. Levine, Artistic Director of ACT of CT