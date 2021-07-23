ACT of CT in Ridgefield unveils season lineup

RIDGEFIELD — Four shows will comprise A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut’s fourth season as it prepares to fully reopen its doors to live audiences once again.
It all kicks off on Sept. 30 with a rendition of one of Broadway’s most enduring hits, “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” followed by the professional theater premiere of “Nickle Mines” in January. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” will take center stage next March, with the pop-culture phenomenon “Rent” rounding out the season in June.