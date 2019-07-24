ACT hosts free summer camp performances

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut invites theater-lovers of all ages to attend its free performances of Giants in the Sky and 13 (the musical) on Friday, July 26, at 6 and 8 p.m., at 36 Old Quarry Road in Ridgefield. These family-friendly performances mark the culmination of ACT of CT’s two-week summer camp program, where aspiring local young actors are paired with skilled artists to explore the art of musical theater.

Summer camps are split by age into two sessions, with students ages 7-12 performing Giants in the Sky, directed by Ann Evans Watson, and students ages 13-18 performing 13, directed by ACT’s artistic director, Daniel C. Levine.

“It is so exciting to watch our students and campers grow as actors, singers, and dancers,” said Levine. “The opportunity to work with Broadway professionals is a unique experience that will prove invaluable for these kids.”

General admission is free; no tickets are required.

For more information, visit actofct.org.