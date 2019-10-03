ACLU challenges deportation of man to El Salvador

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union in New Hampshire is challenging the federal government’s decision to deport a man to his native El Salvador, despite a court order allowing him to remain in the United States.

In its brief filed Wednesday, the ACLU said that José Daniel Guerra-Castañeda was deported last month by U.S. Immigration and Enforcement to El Salvador and is currently in a crowded jail there.

The ACLU wants the federal government to return Guerra-Castañeda to the United States, where he was fighting deportation over alleged crimes committed in El Salvador. If he’s not returned, the ACLU wants the government held in contempt and fined $1,000 a day.

A spokesman for ICE said the agency couldn’t comment on the case in “light of the ongoing nature of this litigation.”