A trip down one of Montana's great rivers -- the Mighty Mo'

COAL BANKS LANDING, Mont. (AP) — “Ju-dith Lan-ding,” followed by a rhythmic five-beat clap, rung through miles of cliffs as 14 people set out from Coal Banks Landing on Memorial Day weekend.

The phrase, a popular one among this group of friends and fellow travelers, is a reference to the ending point on one of Big Sky Country’s crown jewels — the Upper Missouri River Breaks Wild and Scenic River. The Mighty Mo.