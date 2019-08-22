A new tiger roars at Ridgefield High

When Ridgefield High School students return to school next week they pass a newly-installed four-legged statue before entering the building.

The high school posted several photos of the new Tiger statue on its Twitter account Thursday, Aug. 22.

“The surprise has arrived,” the school wrote.

“Check out this amazing gift to the school from the Class of 2019 #tigerpride.”