A look at the changes in Florida's election laws

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 48-page elections bill Thursday that, despite boasts of a flawless 2020 election, creates many significant changes in the state’s election laws. Republicans say it’s to safeguard against fraud and vote harvesting, while Democrats and voting rights advocates said it’s an attempt to make it more difficult for some people to vote. Here are some of the changes:
—Prohibits people who would help others drop off vote-by-mail ballots from possessing more than two vote-by-mail ballots other than their own, unless they belong to immediate family members. This would apply at sites that include voting stations at assisted living facilities and nursing homes.