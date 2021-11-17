A decade after New Zealand mine explosion, bodies are found NICK PERRY, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 17, 2021 12:06 a.m.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — More than a decade after a methane explosion killed 29 workers at a New Zealand coal mine, police said Wednesday they have finally found at least two of the bodies thanks to new camera images.
But authorities say the main part of the Pike River mine remains too dangerous to enter so they will not be able to recover the remains.