A bad hurricane season predicted this year

This RAMMB/NOAA satellite image obtained on August 5, 2020 at 12:00 UTC shows Tropical storm Isaias over the northeastern part of the US and southeastern Canada.

Yes, hurricane season is only half way through and more big storms could be breeding out in the Atlantic and coming to terrorize the East Coast.

An unusually active hurricane season is likely, said a revised outlook of the Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

“Atmospheric and oceanic conditions are primed to fuel storm development in the Atlantic, leading to what could be an ‘extremely active’ season, according to forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service,” the government’s weather experts said in an Aug. 6 statement.

Tropical storm Isaias, which rampaged through Ridgefield last Tuesday, was among a record-setting nine “named storms” so far in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

On average only two named storms have formed by early August, and the ninth named storm doesn’t form until early October, NOAA said

“An average season produces 12 named storms, including six hurricanes of which three become major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5),” the Climate Prediction Center said. “The updated outlook calls for 19-25 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 7-11 will become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including 3-6 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater).”

The update released by the government Thursday covers the entire six-month hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and the prediction of 19 to 15 named storms includes the nine that have occurred to date.

Still, the weather experts are expecting more trouble.

“This year, we expect more, stronger, and longer-lived storms than average,” said Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

“This is one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “...We encourage all Americans to do their part by getting prepared, remaining vigilant, and being ready to take action when necessary.”