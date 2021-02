RIDGEFIELD — When Ridgebury Elementary School’s accidentally unearthed its time capsule form 1977, it led many to wonder where the other schools’ capsules might be or if they’re there at all.

Among them is Darla Shaw, a former English teacher at East Ridge Middle School. Following that discovery, she started to hear from people on social media about their own time capsule. But unlike Ridgebury, the location of East Ridge’s capsule is still a mystery.

“Last week, we heard about the Ridgebury School time capsule being uncovered and other schools began to question what had happened to their capsules,” she said.

Farmingville buried one in the 1970s, Scotland buried one in the 1980s and Veterans Park buried one in 1999. Shaw said none of the others seem to have been recovered.

“Teachers are always looking for authentic, fun-type projects to engage student interest in history and it was a popular project at the time,” she said.

Shaw was responsible for burying the East Ridge Middle School time capsule on June 6, 1990, commemorating the previous decade. Two eighth-grade reading classes did it as a combined current events and history project.

After waiting 25 years to recover the time capsule, Shaw went to see if she could find it only to see that the courtyard where it was buried had been renovated. At that time, the capsule was removed and no one seemed to know of its whereabouts.

“It’s a mystery what happened,” she said.

When she got there, she went in the back and spoke with a custodian.

“He got very nervous and embarrassed and he said ‘it’s not there,’” Shaw said. “The principal wasn’t there anymore either. But I lived in town, they could’ve called me and asked me. It just broke my heart.”

Shaw still has the ceremonial program of the event. It notes speeches from then-First Selectman Sue Manning and some people from The News-Times, as well as teachers and students. It also says Rob Johnson wrote a song modeled after “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel, there was an ’80s rap and a closing poem by Brie Laracchia.

Unlike Ridgebury’s time capsule, the East Ridge one was made of expensive metal tubes meant to protect it from water and other damage.

“The large metal container was provided by the Danbury News-Times and the newspaper gave us excellent press on that day,” Shaw said.

Some of the artifacts in the capsule included a report of the effects of acid rain, YZ-250 Dirt Bike, sneakers, SR-71 Blackbird plane, a Bart Simpson comic, photos of the latest hair styles, controversial American’s Cup sailing competition, Ski Magazine, Cosmopolitan magazine and a Nestle’s Crunch bar.

“It brings back such good communication, and with Facebook and social media, that’s how I decided to go through my files and find it,” Shaw said. “I’ve heard of schools who have done it but I had never really heard of one that was successfully uncovered with the ceremony as well.”

At the time, the capsule meant a lot to the students and school.

“This was a really big deal,” she said. “We had the band play. It was like our end-of-the year activity because I wanted to do something special and today everything is done virtually. At that time, we really did bury pictures, stories, or artifacts.”

While it is still a mystery, time capsules are just as important now as they were 40 or 50 years ago.

“In today’s society, students develop virtual time capsules,” she said. “It does not matter what type of time capsule a class or other group creates. What matters is that there is an awareness of current events as well as a knowledge of history.”