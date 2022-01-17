A Norway maple tree in Ridgefield is the largest in CT. It could also be the largest in the country.
1 of9
A Norway Maple behind the Ridgefield Guild of Artists has been determined to be the largest in the state. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of9
A Norway Maple behind the Ridgefield Guild of Artists has been determined to be the largest in the state. Guild members Karyn Moroney, left, Mary Harold, Patty Short, Mary Pat Devine, Mara Freeman and Pam Stoddart stand in front of the tree. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9
A notable Norway maple behind the Ridgefield Guild of Artists could soon be recognized as one of the largest trees in the nation.
Carmen Martin / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of9
Ryan O’Leary, left, a commercial arborist representative at Bartlett Tree Experts in Stamford, and Frank Kaputa, co-chair of Connecticut’s Notable Trees Project, measure the Norway maple behind the Ridgefield Guild of Artists.
Carmen Martin / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9
A Norway Maple behind the Ridgefield Guild of Artists has been determined to be the largest in the state. Guild members Karyn Moroney, left, Mary Harold, Patty Short, Mary Pat Devine, Mara Freeman and Pam Stoddart stand in front of the tree. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of9
A Norway Maple behind the Ridgefield Guild of Artists has been determined to be the largest in the state. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
9 of9
RIDGEFIELD — A notable Norway maple behind the Ridgefield Guild of Artists could soon be recognized as one of the largest trees in the nation.
John Kelly, of Pound Ridge, N.Y., is nominating the mammoth maple for American Forests’ National Champion Trees program with the hopes of adding it to its national registry. The nonprofit launched the campaign in 1940 to locate the country’s largest living trees.
Alyssa covers the town of Ridgefield for Hearst Connecticut Media Group. She previously worked at the Herald Community Newspapers on (not in) Long Island, N.Y. Her reporting has been recognized in the New York Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest, but she is most proud of her award for best headline writing. When she's not on the beat, Alyssa enjoys going to the beach, exploring new places and belting at karaoke.