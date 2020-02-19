-
Tracey Marble, Zachary Theis, Anya Caravella and Robert Geils star in The Ridgefield Theater Barn’s musical Smorgasbord performed on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The music and lyrics were written by Bradford Blake. Tracey Marble, Zachary Theis, Anya Caravella and Robert Geils star in The Ridgefield Theater Barn’s musical Smorgasbord performed on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The music and lyrics were written by Bradford Blake. less
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Tracey Marble, Zachary Theis, Anya Caravella and Robert Geils star in The Ridgefield Theater Barn’s musical Smorgasbord performed on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The music and lyrics were written by Bradford Blake. ... more
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Tracey Marble, Zachary Theis, Anya Caravella and Robert Geils star in The Ridgefield Theater Barn’s musical Smorgasbord performed on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The music and lyrics were written by Bradford Blake. Tracey Marble, Zachary Theis, Anya Caravella and Robert Geils star in The Ridgefield Theater Barn’s musical Smorgasbord performed on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The music and lyrics were written by Bradford Blake. less
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Tracey Marble, Zachary Theis, Anya Caravella and Robert Geils star in The Ridgefield Theater Barn’s musical Smorgasbord performed on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The music and lyrics were written by Bradford Blake. ... more
The Ridgefield Theater Barn’s musical revue ‘Smorgasbord’ offers a tasty selection of sketches written by Bradford Blake and performed by Anya Caravella, Robert Geils, Tracey Marble and Zachary Theis. The Theater Barn’s tribute to food continues Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 and Friday and Saturday, Feb, 28 and 29, at 8.