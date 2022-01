NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas say the nine people killed in a horrific six-vehicle crash ranged in age from their 50s to just 5 years old.

Authorities on Sunday released the ages of those killed and the six others injured in the weekend crash, which was attributed to a 59-year-old man who failed to stop for a red light.

Investigators say the suspect driver was traveling more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) per hour. They will determine if he was impaired at the time.

Both he and his passenger, also in his 50s, died at the scene.

The car they were in first hit a minivan being driven by a 35-year-old man. He had six passengers—two men ages 26 and 23—and four children. They were a 15-year-old girl and three boys—ages 13, 10 and 5.

Police say everyone in the minivan died—most at the scene but one at a hospital.

A 31-year-old woman driving the third car struck in the accident's impact was transported in critical condition. She remains hospitalized.

Of the other three cars involved in the wreck, six people were hurt. Their injuries range from minor and non-life threatening to serious.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee called the crash “ an unprecedented loss of life.”

Authorities have not yet released the victims' identities, pending next of kin notification.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is coordinating an investigative team with North Las Vegas police.

On Jan. 10, another six-vehicle crash just south of Las Vegas left four people dead.