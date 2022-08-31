83-year-old nun released 5 months after kidnapping in Africa

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An 83-year-old missionary nun from Louisiana has been released nearly five months after she was kidnapped from her bed in the west African country of Burkina Faso, news agencies report.

A letter sent to Marianites of Holy Cross said Sister Suellen Tennyson was free and in U.S. hands in Niger's capital, Niamey, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. The newspaper said it had obtained a copy of the letter and the order’s U.S. congregational leader, Sister Ann Lacour, had confirmed Tennyson's release.