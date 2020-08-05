$80M solar facilities approved for 2 Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The chairman of Mississippi's public service commission has approved $80 million solar facilities for two counties, according to statements from the official's office.

Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell drafted orders on Tuesday that would allow developers of the Moonshot Solar project in Hancock County and the Cane Creek Solar project in Clarke County to move forward with construction plans for their solar farms, according to statements from Maxwell's office.

The projects would bring separate 78.5-megawatt electric generating stations to each county that would deliver wholesale power directly to the Mississippi Power Company/Southern Company transmission grid, the statements said.

Both projects were expected to create about 300 temporary construction jobs and five permanent positions in their respective areas, according to officials.

Maxwell said in the Tuesday statements that he was pleased to see the projects move forward and called both "a win all the way around.”