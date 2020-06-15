8 firefighters in Nebraska test positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eight firefighters at a Nebraska fire station have tested positive for COVID-19, the Omaha Fire Department said Monday.

All personnel assigned to Station 31 will be offered testing for the coronavirus, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Responses to calls for fire and medical emergencies will not be impacted, the department said. The station and all fire apparatuses have been professionally cleaned.

Fire officials said the firefighters all are doing well.

No information was immediately available about how they were exposed to the virus.