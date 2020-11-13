75-foot spruce to be NYC's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — The 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce that will anchor New York City's holiday festivities as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down in upstate New York on Thursday and will soon be headed to Manhattan.

The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, developer Tishman Speyer said in a release. It will be trucked to New York City and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday.

Details about the tree-lighting ceremony will be released in the coming days, the developers said.

“This year, we just feel the tree is vital,” Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer said, alluding to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the cancellation of other holiday traditions like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Speyer said the company is ”particularly proud to continue the joyous tradition this year."