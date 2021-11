ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Seven crew members of a commercial fishing boat were rescued after their boat caught fire Wednesday off the coast of Monterey, the Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders with the Eleventh Coast Guard District command center in Alameda received multiple alerts belonging to the fishing boat Blue Dragon around 12:20 a.m and arranged for a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew to fly over the area about 350 miles (563 kilometers) west of Monterey