62-year-old man drowns while swimming in Missouri River

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned while swimming in the Missouri River.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 62-year-old Gregory Muller, of O'Fallon. The patrol says he was swimming off a sandbar Friday when he became caught in an eddy in St. Charles County.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.