6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Six men were arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual abuse allegations at New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center, the attorney general’s office said.

The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the focus of a broad criminal investigation since July 2019. Two former counselors at the Manchester facility were charged with 82 counts of rape at that time, but the charges were dismissed last year in order to strengthen the wider investigation.