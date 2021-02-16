$550M port upgrade debate begins in South Carolina Senate JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 3:38 p.m.
1 of5 South Carolina Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia, speaks in support of a resolution that would allow the state to borrow up to $550 million to improve the port in Charleston, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.c. The proposal brought Setzler and other older senators out of the balcony where they had been because of COVID-19 concerns and on to the Senate floor. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens as senators debate a resolution that would allow the state to borrow up to $550 million to improve the port in Charleston, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The proposal brought Leatherman and other older senators out of the balcony where they had been because of COVID-19 concerns and on to the Senate floor. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 State Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Hartsville, waits to ask a question as the Senate debates a resolution that would allow the state to borrow up to $550 million to improve the port in Charleston, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The proposal brought older senators out of the balcony where they had been because of COVID-19 concerns and on to the Senate floor. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some of South Carolina's longest serving and most powerful senators began their push Tuesday to get the state to borrow $550 million to bring more technology and rail service to the port in Charleston.
They were met with skepticism from other senators who questioned whether the state should let a private company handle the upgrades, wanted more oversight of the State Ports Authority or wondered if the proposal had been fully vetted.
Written By
JEFFREY COLLINS