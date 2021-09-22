$50K reward for information in Clemson student's death

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information about the 2014 death of Clemson University student Tucker Hipps.
Hipps, a 19-year-old sophomore, went missing after an early morning run with other pledges of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity near the school on Sept. 22, 2014. After an alleged altercation with an older fraternity brother, Hipps was allegedly forced to walk along guard rails on the road where he slipped and fell, hitting his head on the rocks below, authorities have said.