500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes July 17, 2022 Updated: July 17, 2022 1:07 p.m.
1 of12 Passengers look at flights timetables in Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci international airport, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Several hundred flights were canceled in Italy Sunday, a peak vacation travel day, because of four-hour walkouts involving employees of low-cost airlines as well as air traffic controllers. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Several hundred flights were canceled in Italy on Sunday, a peak vacation travel day, because of four-hour walkouts involving employees of low-cost airlines as well as air traffic controllers.
A union official, Fabrizio Cuscito, told Italian state TV that some 500 flights were scrapped. Airline workers are seeking better pay as well as improved working conditions, including meals on long shifts, he said.