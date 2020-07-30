5 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. U.S.EXPECTED TO REPORT RECORD-BREAKING ECONOMIC PLUNGE

Having endured what was surely a record-shattering slump last quarter, the U.S. economy faces a dim outlook as a resurgent coronavirus intensifies doubts about any sustained recovery the rest of the year.

2. U.S. AGENTS IN PORTLAND PULL BACK

The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announce U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions .

3. TRUMP VS. BIDEN: WHERE THEY STAND

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, both promise sweeping progress over the next four years –- via starkly different paths.

4. JOHN LEWIS' FUNERAL SET FOR CHURCH MLK ONCE LED

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, he returns to a sacred place in civil rights history.

5. PILGRIMS PRAY ON PEAK DAY OF HAJJ

Masked pilgrims have arrived at Mount Arafat, a desert hill near Islam’s holiest site, to pray and repent on the most important day of the hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.