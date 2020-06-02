5 Things to Know for Today

A Statue of Liberty painting is seen through a smashed Dolce and Gabbana store window, Monday, June 1, 2020, in the SoHo neighbourhood of New York. Protesters broke into the store Sunday night in reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SHOWDOWN: TRUMP VS. PROTESTERS Hours after the U.S. president vowed to send out the military and “dominate the streets,” American cities were engulfed in more violence and destruction that overshadowed peaceful protests.

2. WHO: CHINA DELAYED RELEASING CORONAVIRUS INFO World Health Organization officials privately expressed frustration over not getting the information they needed from China to fight the spread of the deadly virus, the AP finds.

3. CLOSING IN ON NOMINATION Joe Biden is hoping to seize the delegates needed to formally clinch the Democrats’ presidential nomination as seven states and the District of Columbia vote.

4. HOW CABLE NEWS HAS COVERED PROTESTS CNN and MSNBC have concentrated on peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, whereas Fox News has focused mostly on violence and property destruction.

5. BASEBALL THROWS CURVE AT LEAGUE Players counter an owner proposal with a 114-game regular season and full prorated salaries, leaving each player with approximately 70% of what he had been slated to earn.