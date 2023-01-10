5 Tennessee police officers fired amid sex scandal

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials in a Tennessee city have fired five officers and suspended three others following a sex scandal at the police department.

Jason Cole, the mayor of La Vergne, near Nashville, began investigating the department in December after getting an anonymous complaint, according to an investigative report that WSMV-TV obtained through a records request. The investigation found that some officers who worked second shift were engaging in unreported sexual relationships, having sex on duty and on city-owned property, and committing sexual harassment by sending explicit photos and videos.